Kwik Chek CEO Assumes Role as NACS Chairman

Kwik Chek CEO Kevin Smartt has officially assumed his role as the 2020-21 chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Board of Directors.

Smartt will address the c-store industry during the first-ever virtual NACS show, the Crack the Code Experience, which will run over five weeks from Nov. 2 to Dec. 4.

In his role as chairman, Smartt will focus on technology advancements in the c-store industry, philanthropic opportunities and safety following COVID-19 as the industry navigates a new normal.

“I am thrilled to serve as chairman, alongside so many other strong leaders in the convenience store industry, during such an unprecedented time,” said Smartt. “Over the past few months, convenience stores have proved to be more than essential, shifting to safely serve the ever-evolving needs of our customers. I know this industry will continue to evolve over the coming year and I’m proud to be a part of the conversations as we grow and adapt.”

Under Smartt’s leadership, Kwik Chek has made strides in the technology it offers guests, including a streamlined mobile app and loyalty program, and the option for mobile payment at the register and pump.

As chairman, Smartt will encourage the c-store industry to recognize the power of guest-facing technology, mainly how new options offer more convenience and safety during a time where that is crucial. This focus also includes an age verification program, something Smartt has been working closely on with NACS to bring to market, which will revolutionize the way retailers check consumers’ ages.

For over a decade, Kwik Chek has supported the local communities in which it serves through nonprofit fundraising and volunteering. During the pandemic, Kwik Chek efforts included: the donation of 400 thank-you bags totaling $12,500 to frontline hospital workers, its partnership with United Way to support Texans Helping Texans with matched contributions up to $5,000, and giving food and labor to feed 340 families through Feeding Fannin County. Over the last several years, Kwik Chek has also donated over $600,000 to CASA of Central Texas.

As chairman, Smartt will lead by example and highlight why giving back to the local community is just as essential as providing supplies and services.

With the massive number of people who walk through c-store doors every day, intense safety and cleaning protocols should be kept in place to ensure protection. Services such as mobile food ordering, contactless payment and food delivery can offer customers convenient options for staying safe while shopping. As chairman, Smartt will reiterate that the safety of c-store customers and employees should be kept at the forefront of everything the industry does, even beyond COVID-19.

Previously, Smartt served as vice chairman and treasurer on the NACS Executive Committee, beginning in October 2019. In May of 2020, Smartt testified in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on behalf of NACS and its members, asking to consider reasonable liability protections for responsible businesses during COVID-19.

Kwik Chek Food Stores is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations, headquartered in Spicewood, Texas with corporate offices in Bonham, Texas. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Kwik Chek serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks.

This year, Kwik Chek began its rebrand to Texas Born (TXB) to emphasize the company’s Texan roots and values, which the brand has been built around. TXB is big city, open country and everything in between, with a line of private label products including jerky, trail mix, water, coffee and more. With its motto, “Leave ‘Em Better,” the company is continually looking for ways to give our guests the highest quality of service and products.