MAPCO Names Tony Harris Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer

Harris has more than 25 years of experience in the c-store space; previous roles include senior vice president of Cumberland Farms and president of Thorntons.

MAPCO, which operates more than 340 convenience stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., has appointed Tony Harris as its chief marketing and merchandising officer.

Harris enters the role with more than 25 years of experience in the convenience store space.

Before joining MAPCO, Harris served as the senior vice president of Cumberland Farms, where he spearheaded the company’s retail operations. Prior to that, he rose the ranks at Thornton’s and served as president, overseeing all major functions across its large store footprint.

“We are pleased to add Tony Harris to our MAPCO family as he joins us in our mission to grow the MAPCO brand and engage with the communities we serve,” said MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat. “With his decades of expertise in the convenience store industry and proven track record of success, we are confident that Tony will take our Convenience You Can TRUST promise to new heights and help MAPCO deliver bigger and better products and services to our guests.”

In this position, Tony will continue to build on MAPCO’s ‘Convenience You Can TRUST’ promise and ‘Better Break,’ where guests can recharge and refresh with quality products and services made just for them.

“I am eager to hit the ground running at MAPCO,” said Harris. “MAPCO has some of the industry’s most passionate and dedicated people, and it’s the power of the people and the positive culture that achieve great results. My focus will be to continue elevating the culture and brand because a great place to work is also a great place to shop.”

While opening new and refreshed locations this year, MAPCO recently launched several initiatives to enhance its products and services, including new app offerings for easy check-out, a new DoorDash partnership to provide delivery services at 50+ MAPCO stores with plans to expand, and a mask donation campaign to raise $100,000 across its brand footprint for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO, along with its team of more than 3,200 employees, offers a wide array of high-quality products and services. Customers can refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program.

MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.