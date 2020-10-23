Milk Chocolate Pretzel Bites

Just in time for the holiday season, Snyder’s of Hanover is ‘round-ing’ out its latest pretzel collection with the ultimate sweet and salty combination. Hitting shelves later this month, new Snyder’s of Hanover Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rounds are perfectly pop-able round pretzels, coated in creamy milk chocolate to satisfy every taste bud with a delicious crunch. Made from wholesome ingredients, these bite-size pretzels bring a new dimension to snack time. Rolling out nationwide in late October for a limited time at an SRP of $3.49 for a five-ounce bag.

Snyder’s of Hanover

www.snydersofhanover.com