Parker’s Among C-Stores Recognized by USA Today Readers

Retailers were selected for their ability to meet and exceed the expectations of today’s customer.

Savannah, Ga.-baseed Parker’s, CStore Decisions’ 2020 Chain of the Year, was recently voted one of America’s “Best Gas Station Brands” in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

After four weeks of public voting, the top 10 brands were announced on 10Best.com. Parker’s was named the 8th Best Gas Station Brand in the U.S. alongside overall winner Kwik Trip (CStore Decisions’ 2018 Chain of the Year) and other top brands including Hy-Vee, Sheetz, QuikTrip, Casey’s, Maverik, Rutter’s, Kum & Go and QuickChek.

“At Parker’s, our team strives to provide our customers with a world-class, state-of-the-art experience each and every day,” says Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re honored by the support of our customers who voted for us and are humbled to be ranked alongside some of the largest, most highly respected convenience store companies in the industry.”

The contest began in September 2020 with 20 brands hand-selected by 10Best editors and travel experts. The 20 candidate brands were chosen for their ability to meet and exceed the expectations of today’s convenience store customer, who are looking for more than just fuel. They also value clean bathrooms, fresh coffee, impressive snack selections and hot meal offerings. The public then had the opportunity to vote for their favorite brand, narrowing the list to the top 10 chains in the country. All of the winners, including Parker’s, are featured on 10Best.com.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s is one of America’s most respected convenience store brands and is known for having the cleanest stores in the industry. Parker’s serves award-winning Southern-inspired food, offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program and gives back to every community where it does business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program.

Parker’s employs more than 1,200 people throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily. The company’s popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 150,000 members, has saved Parker’s customers more than $15 million to date.