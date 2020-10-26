Rutter’s Donates $25,000 to Local Education Program

Rutter’s has been a sponsor of Junior Achievement for the past 15 years, donating more than $350,000.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s is proud to support Junior Achievement of South Central PA with a $25,000 donation to benefit their local education program, called JA BizTown, which Rutter’s helped start in 2007.

Having witnessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, Rutter’s appreciates the need to continue supporting educational programs in its local communities. Rutter’s donation to support JA BizTown will help continue the popular program, which allows fifth and sixth grade students to operate a bank, manage a restaurant, write checks, and vote for the mayor. The program helps students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world.

“We’re thankful to be in a position where we can help children in our communities during this difficult time,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “Our family is always proud to support children’s programs and initiatives, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with JA Biztown to teach local children strong business skills.”

Junior Achievement of South Central PA is committed to helping students gain hands-on experience through in-school programs and seminars, along with trips to the Junior Achievement facility. These programs focus on enhancing skills and knowledge in financial literacy, careers, and entrepreneurship.

“Any local student can tell you that their day at JA Biztown is not complete without a stop at the Rutter’s Café to grab a lemonade or bag of popcorn. Junior Achievement of South Central PA welcomes over 10,000 local 5th and 6th graders into BizTown each school year and JA is so thankful to the Rutter’s Companies for their continued support. While this school year looks a bit different at Junior Achievement, EITC funding support from Rutter’s will help ensure that the Rutter’s Café will be the perfect place for future students to grab a snack while they visit with their fellow BizTown citizens,” said Allison Kierce, VP of Operations for Junior Achievement of South Central PA.

Left to right: Chris Hartman (Rutter’s, Director of Fuels, Forecourt, and Advertising), Kim McGowan (JA, VP BizTown),

Sue-Lee Miller (Rutter’s, Marketing Coordinator), Allison Kierce (JA, VP Operations)

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania.

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.