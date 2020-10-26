Strawberry Protein Shake

Strawberry is the latest flavor to join the growing collection of ready-to-drink high protein shakes in the Core Power Elite line, which delivers 42 grams of complete protein in each 14-ounce bottle with 230 calories, nine essential amino acids, and seven or eight grams of sugar. Core Power protein shakes are made with real cows’ milk, filtered using fairlife’s patented cold-filtration system to concentrate the protein and some of the electrolytes naturally found in the milk. The high-quality protein from milk naturally contains whey and casein proteins, which deliver amino acids to help support post-workout recovery while building and repairing lean muscles. The shakes are lactose-free, gluten-free, and are made without the use of artificial growth hormones. They are also ultra-pasteurized for a long shelf life.

Core Power

www.corepower.com