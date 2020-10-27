7-Eleven Offers BOGO Pizza Promotion for Halloween

The two-for-one deal is available at participating stores for purchase, order-ahead-pickup or delivery on Oct. 30 and 31.

7-Eleven is offering customers a buy one-get one pizza treat this Halloween. The two-for-one pizza offer is available at participating 7-Eleven stores for purchase, order-ahead-pickup, or for delivery nationwide on Oct. 30 and 31.

October is National Pizza Month; and coincidentally, Halloween is typically one of the top pizza-selling days of the entire year at 7-Eleven.

“Halloween will be tricky to celebrate during this year’s pandemic, but one thing doesn’t have to be tricky, and that’s dinner for family and friends,” said Amber Langston, 7-Eleven Product Director of Pizza. “7-Eleven is excited to treat customers to a BOGO pizza special that can magically appear wherever they are. In addition to great-tasting pizzas, witches and wizards can add colorful Slurpee drinks, candy, wings or even alcoholic beverages for physically-distanced adult parties.”

To join in on the hocus pocus and redeem the offer (twice per customer per day, by the way), goblins and ghouls can head to their local 7-Eleven store and scan their 7Rewards barcode upon checkout. To sweeten the treat, customers can earn points on their BOGO purchase to redeem product in-stores.

Customers can also take advantage of the deal through the 7NOW delivery app where customers can place an order for delivery or for in-store pickup by simply ordering and paying ahead in the app.

Available at participating stores in cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat, pizzas can be ordered hot and ready to eat or purchased frozen and ready to bake at home when most convenient. Pair the oven-baked pizzas with cut fruit, fresh green salads as well as bone-in and boneless wings available at participating 7-Eleven stores. Salad, fruit and wing selections vary by location.

“7-Eleven is redefining convenience by offering great deals both inside and outside of stores,” said Julie Whittle, 7-Eleven Director of Digital Merchandising. “People are getting creative about their alternative Halloween plans, from Zoom costume contests, socially distanced trick-or-treating, to simply watching spooky movies in the living room… with the 7NOW app, 7-Eleven can fuel your Halloween weekend however, wherever and whenever you celebrate.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.