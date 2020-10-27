Consumers Eating More Baked Goods During the Pandemic

Cookies, bread and cake top the list of baked goods Americans have been eating more of as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by The Harris Poll and commissioned by General Mills Foodservice, more than one in four Americans (28%) are eating more baked goods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months.

Items such as cookies (57%), bread (50%) and cake (42%) top the list of baked goods Americans have been eating as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months.

General Mills Foodservice together with Pillsbury breaks down the results of the recent poll and shares tips for foodservice operations to appeal to consumers’ evolving cravings during the pandemic. The nationwide poll surveyed more than 2,000 adults ages 18 and over to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their cravings and eating behavior — both at home and when dining outside of the home.

“Most of us have been baking more at home during the pandemic, but there are ways restaurants and foodservice operations can meet consumers’ cravings for baked goods,” said Kelley Walhof, a marketing strategist for General Mills Foodservice. “Whether it’s promoting that items are baked fresh onsite, sharing free samples or offering add-ons like an extra loaf of bread or a dozen cookies to take home and enjoy later — the poll gives a glimpse into consumers motivations for purchasing baked goods when dining out. ”

Results from the poll show that consumers who are eating more baked goods in the past six months as a result of COVID-19 are doing so because they crave sweet things (48%), to get a sense of comfort (42%) or induce happiness (41%). More than a quarter (27%) said it is because they are giving themselves permission to indulge right now.

Highlights about consumers’ appetite for baked goods when dining out include:

Nearly three quarters of Americans (73%) say that when dining out, they would like to be able to purchase bakery items to take home and enjoy later (e.g., an extra loaf of bread, a dozen cookies/muffins/biscuits or a family-style dessert).

About two-thirds of Americans (68%) are more tempted to buy baked goods when dining out if they know they are baked fresh onsite than if they are prepared offsite.

Seventy-seven percent said both the smell of fresh baked items and seeing fresh baked items on display has enticed them to purchased baked goods.

Over two thirds (67%) of Americans say that being offered a free sample of fresh baked goods has enticed them to buy baked goods.

“These findings demonstrate that it’s an opportune time for restaurants and foodservice operations to take stock of their baked goods offerings to ensure they have the right mix on their menu and to effectively promote and merchandise these items,” said Walhof.

Tips to bake up more sales: