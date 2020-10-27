Love’s Opens New Tennessee Travel Stop

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Hunters for Soldiers Foundation.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Mount Juliet, Tenn.

The Mount Juliet store, located off Interstate 840, adds 104 jobs and 97 truck parking spaces to Wilson County.

“We’re excited to open our 16th location in Tennessee and add over 100 jobs to Wilson County,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “This is one of our largest stops in the country and it will have plenty of fresh food, snack and drink options for customers. And, as always, we’ll have a clear focus on safety, cleanliness and excellent customer service.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 17,000 square feet

Petro’s Chili and Chips, Godfather’s Pizza and Hardee’s

94 truck parking spaces

71 car parking spaces

Two RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Nine showers

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Hunters for Soldiers Foundation.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.