C-Stores Offer Customers Complimentary Coke Energy

Retailers are promoting the giveaways through loyalty apps, social media channels, email marketing and on digital screens at pumps — and Coca-Cola is amplifying via multichannel advertising, social media, influencer partnerships and owned channels.

On Oct. 30, customers 18 years and older can claim a free Coke Energy from one of 15 convenience retailers across the U.S.

Participating convenience retailers include:

Speedway

Circle K

Casey’s

QT

RaceTrac

ExtraMile

Kwik Trip

Kum & Go

Pilot

Love’s

Sheetz

Murphy

TCA

MAPCO

GetGo

Those seeking an energy boost can select one can of either Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Cherry Coke Energy or Cherry Coke Energy Zero Sugar, while supplies last.

In January, Coca-Cola Energy, the first-ever energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand, rolled out nationwide in 12-ounce sleek cans. All four varieties include 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, plus guarana extracts and B-vitamins — giving fans both the boost they want and the refreshing, uplifting Coke taste they love.