Skip, ADD Systems Partner to Offer Frictionless Checkout, Data Analytics

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) has partnered with GoSkip Inc. (Skip).

With the Skip app, shoppers can scan and pay for items in-store, or they can order ahead away from the store and have their items delivered curbside or at the pump. The app frees up the store personnel from processing the transaction allowing them to focus on creating a better customer experience.

ADD brings its efficient c-store back office software, interfacing to all major POS devices. Their process automation and powerful analytic capabilities add efficiency and simplified decision-making with an accurate, real-time picture of store activity.

Skip was first introduced to ADD Systems after working with a longtime ADD customer, Ayers Oil Co. Skip and ADD Systems partnered to create a seamless integration between ADD’s back office software and SKIP’s mobile solution. The partnership adds a synergy perfect for the technological advancements needed today.

“We’re very excited to be able to work with ADD Systems to offer our unique contactless checkout platform to their c-store clients,” said Dave Baker, Director of Sales and Partnerships at Skip. “With our newly integrated platforms, our shared clients can now deploy a safe contactless checkout option for their customers.”

Chris Kiernan, ADD Systems’ Director of Operations – Retail / Wholesale, shared his optimism about the new partnership.

“Partnering with Skip has enabled us to provide our clients with a great solution for today’s requirements for a touchless, frictionless shopping experience,” her said. “We’re happy to extend the ADD eStore pricebook to the Skip mobile app and pull back sales to make the reconciliation process simple and seamless to our clients and to add our powerful analytics.

Skip is transforming consumer’s shopping experience by providing mobile checkout for all. The frictionless checkout enables a high-tech in-store experience that places control directly in the hands of the consumer.

Since 1973, ADD Systems has been a leading provider of software for the petroleum distribution, HVAC and convenience store industries. Their software solutions include ADD Energy E3 and ADD Energy E360, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers, and SmartConnect, a web services gateway.