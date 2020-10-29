Casey’s Partners With Pepsi to Support Veterans and Their Families

As an added salute to all service members past and present, Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day across its more than 2,200 locations.

Throughout November, Casey’s General Stores’ customers across its 16-state footprint can help provide assistance and scholarships to veterans and their families through two prominent nonprofit organizations, Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots, by rounding up their purchases.

In addition, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and two-liter Pepsi brand drink, up to $50,000 total. The purchase of these products helps Casey’s and Pepsi to support organizations like Hope for The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots.

“Every day, Casey’s is committed to supporting our guests, and we know our guests are just as committed to serving the men and women who have served this great country,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores, and a veteran of the United States Army. “As a veteran myself, I am proud to be a part of Casey’s support of military heroes and their families, and these two remarkable organizations.”

Children of Fallen Patriots provides college scholarships and educational resources to children who have lost parents in the line of duty. Hope For The Warriors is dedicated to helping service members and military families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs and resources.

“Our friends at Casey’s are not only Here for Good, they are making a true impact on our country’s military and veteran community,” said Robin Kelleher, president and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “For the last eight years, Casey’s loyal customers have raised nearly $6 million for HOPE’s mission. Because of Casey’s support, we provided over 12,000 individual services to more than 4,200 military families last year. Casey’s is Here for Good; they’re here for our heroes.”

As an added salute to all service members past and present, Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, across its over 2,200 locations.

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads.