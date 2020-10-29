Core-Mark, PDI Announce Strategic Partnership

The companies join forces to provide cost-effective digital solutions to over 40,000 stores, focused on driving consumer engagement and operational efficiency.

Core-Mark International Inc. (Core-Mark) and Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI) announced that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership.

As the exclusive convenience wholesale distributor to market PDI’s loyalty and store operations products, Core-Mark can now offer its customers software and services from PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions, including:

Groundbreaking proprietary loyalty solutions specifically designed to help independent and small chains drive profitable consumer behavior and overall customer engagement

Branded loyalty programs and services to provide chain retailers with best-in-class loyalty solutions to support their c-store brand

Tobacco scan data and loyalty reporting that increases revenue from tobacco manufacturers for independents and chains of any size

PDI CStore Essentials, a cloud-based store operations software that improves operational efficiency and control from the store to the home office for independents and small chains

Access to funded promotions from Core-Mark’s and PDI’s expansive CPG partner networks

This cutting-edge partnership brings retailers a technology suite unlike any other offered in the industry. Coupling PDI’s capabilities with Core-Mark’s customer base will bring incredible value, driving consumer engagement and delivering operational solutions for retailers to compete in today’s marketplace.

“Delivering value to our customer base is our top priority, and this strategic partnership offers our retailers a technology suite unmatched in the industry,” said Sandra D’Asaro, VP of Sales Analytics and Technology, Core-Mark. “PDI’s extensive industry experience and solutions portfolio enables us to build on what we do best and provide a truly unique and compelling offering to our customers and the industry.”

Core-Mark’s vast network of CPG brands and over 40,000 store locations will also benefit from real-time data and on-demand insights that enhance customer engagement and program performance.

“We’re excited to join our industry-leading loyalty and store management solutions with one of the top convenience distributors in the market,” said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manager, Offers and Insights, at PDI. “More than ever, convenience retailers need better operational visibility, customer engagement software and tools, and insights and reporting to drive more effective pricing, promotions, and merchandising. This partnership delivers that for independents and chains alike.”

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.

PDI helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain.

Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences.