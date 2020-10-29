Maverik Plans to Hire 200 Employees

The Utah-based company offers perks like tuition-reimbursement, a 401(k) retirement plan, paid time off, competitive pay and more.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik has nearly 200 positions available across Utah, ranging from retail to corporate support, and more in its surrounding states.

“Maverik isn’t just a great place to fuel your adventure, it’s a great place to start a career adventure,” the company said on LinkedIn.

The company offers perks like tuition-reimbursement, a 401(k) retirement plan, paid time off, affordable insurance, competitive pay, growth opportunities and ‘Maverik Adventure Perks.’

“Utah, really, and its environments, offers so many adventurous activities,” Michelle Monson, communications director for Maverik, told Fox 13 Salt Lake City. “From hiking, biking, camping, definitely skiing and snowboarding, so we have a lot of folks living here that are just living and breathing that adventure, and that’s absolutely what Maverik adventures first stop really represents.”

Maverik operates more than 350 locations across 11 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food — made fresh in every Maverik, every day — and awesome values on fuel, drinks and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made, gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, toasted-subs, cookies, and coffee blends from around the world.