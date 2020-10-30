Anchor Packaging’s Crisp Food Technologies Wins AmeriStar Packaging Award

Anchor Packaging is a three-time winner of the AmeriStar award and has won in both of its previous appearances in WorldStar events.

Anchor Packaging‘s Crisp Food Technologies containers won the coveted AmeriStar Packaging Award by providing the only solution to keep fried foods hot and crisp for delivery, takeout and curbside pickup.

As more consumers opt for these off-premise methods versus dine-in, operators face significant challenges. Chief among these is how to offer the food consumers desire most while protecting temperature, texture and taste during transit and holding times. Crisp Food Technologies’ unique, patented design elements utilize cross-flow convection science to scavenge excess humidity while maintaining high internal food temperatures.

The AmeriStar Package Award, one of the packaging industry’s most prestigious design award programs, is judged by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP). A roster of 15 judges from various packaging industry segments evaluated this year’s entries, examining innovation, product protection, economics, performance, marketing, and environmental impact. The winner of AmeriStar, Crisp Food Technologies, will represent the U.S. in the upcoming WorldStar competition. Anchor Packaging is a three-time winner of the AmeriStar award and has won in both of its previous appearances in WorldStar events.

“In a challenging environment, with the tremendous acceleration in off-premise demand, we are proud to be a key part of the solution for all foodservice operators,” said Jeffrey Wolff, CEO of Anchor Packaging. “Using thermal imaging, our R&D group precisely determined the optimal design elements necessary to remove excess humidity, while maintaining a higher food temperature. This research brings a new level of technology to the field of package design.”

The adoption of Crisp Food Technologies across channels is skyrocketing. Tested by national and independent restaurants, supermarkets, convenience store operators, it is now in use at over 21,000 locations and growing rapidly.