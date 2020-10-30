Enmarket Gives Back Through Enrich Life Campaigns

Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Matt Clements, vice president of marketing for Enmarket, about how the Savannah, Ga.-based c-store chain is supporting the local community.

Enmarket operates 128 convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Since its founding in 1963, Enmarket has believed in giving back to its employees, customers and the communities in which it operates. Most recently, Enmarket donated $320,000 to local charities this September through the chain’s Enrich Life Campaigns, which includes a number of projects and events.