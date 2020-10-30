FriendShip Stores Donates a Record $500,000 in 2020

Major recipients of funding from FriendShip include JDRF, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Port Clinton Athletic Boosters, Cancer Services of Erie County, Lorain County Boys and Girls Club and the Humane Society of Sandusky County.

FriendShip Stores announced that it has raised and donated a record $500,000 in 2020.

Since its founding in Port Clinton Ohio in 1986, FriendShip Stores has been committed to supporting the communities it serves. Initially, the company raised and donated funds for local schools and sports teams. But over the years, as the company has grown to 27 stores across northern and central Ohio, more resources have been dedicated to supporting children and the local communities where the stores are located.

FriendShip is the retail division of Beck Suppliers, a fourth-generation, family-owned company which celebrated its 70th year of operation in 2020.

“We are proud to be an Ohio-based company and realized that the challenges our communities are facing during this pandemic were daunting. We wanted to do our part to support them as best we could,” stated Brian Beck, Sr. Vice President of FriendShip Stores, and co-owner of Beck Suppliers. “Our success over the years has been due in large part to our strong ties to our communities, children and education. We are grateful that we were able to help so much during such a trying year.”

One of FriendShip’s largest beneficiaries each year is the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). JDRF’s mission is to turn Type 1 into Type NONE. More than 84 cents of every dollar donated to JDRF goes directly to research.

“This was supposed to be our 11th Annual Poker Run, but due to COVID-19 we had to change our fundraising approach,” said Kevin Campbell, Marketing Director. “This year, we sold raffle tickets at our stores and conducted a virtual drawing in which the grand prize was $10,000. It was disappointing that we could not celebrate the raising of over $40,000 in person with the thousands of poker run participants that have made this event such a success over the years. We are hopeful to see everyone in person next summer and are excited to be closing in on raising over $500,000 for JDRF!”

“We are proud to continue the legacy of giving that our father and grandfather started,” said Dean Beck, Sr. Vice President and co-owner of Beck Suppliers. “We are excited to expand our new concept FriendShip Kitchen stores to more Ohio communities, especially in Central Ohio market where we recently opened our newest store in Lewis Center. Our family, our company, our employees and FriendShip are committed to the success and well-being of our communities.”

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers Inc. is a family owned and operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell & Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores.

Beck Suppliers also distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. The company’s construction division specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems as well as the installation, maintenance, support and operation of car washes.