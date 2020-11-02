Kum & Go Launches Toys for Tots Holiday Promotion

The c-store chain, together with Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper, will donate up to $50,000 to bring joy to children and families this holiday season.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go is partnering with Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper to bring joy to children and families this holiday season through the Toys for Tots nonprofit organization.

“We have great partners that came together for a worthy cause,” said Samantha Overmohle, Kum & Go Director of Category Management, Beverages. “We are excited to bring more campaigns like this to life in 2021.”

Now through Jan. 3, 2021, the c-store chain will donate $1 — up to $50,000 — every time a customer mixes and matches with any two two-liter sodas or Frito-Lay Lay’s large bags.

“At Kum & Go, we are committed to making days better for individuals and families,” said Emily Bahnsen, Kum & Go Philanthropy Manager. “This year in particular, we know that the holidays may be difficult for many. We are honored to partner with Toys for Tots and these terrific retailers to provide a little extra happiness for children this year.”

For over 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.