bp Offers Fuel Discount Through Rewards Program

In addition to ongoing discounts, bp is offering new BPme Rewards members a special introductory offer for a one-time 50 cents off per gallon discount on gas at bp and Amoco stations.

To kick off the holiday season, bp announced that it is offering new BPme Rewards members a special introductory offer for a one-time 50 cents off per gallon discount on gas at bp and Amoco stations now through Feb. 2, 2021.

This special discount is in addition to the ongoing discounts for BPme Rewards members.

“By providing quality fuels and an industry-leading rewards program, we’re keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do,” said Richard Harding, bp SVP mobility & convenience, Americas. “This holiday discount is our most extensive BPme offer yet and we hope makes the holidays a little merrier for our customers.“

To receive the fuel discount, individuals can download the BPme app, the contactless way to pay, or sign up for BPme Rewards online at bpmerewards.com and register using the promo code “HOLIDAY” now through Feb. 2, 2021. Once registration is complete, the consumer will need to purchase at least $10 of fuel from bp and/or Amoco using BPme Rewards before Feb. 16, 2021 to qualify for the extra bonus reward.

Once qualified, a one-time 50 cents off per gallon reward will be added to their BPme Rewards account within 24 hours and applied to their next purchase. New members will also receive an additional five cents off per gallon as part of the BPme Rewards program.

bp and Amoco stations will begin promoting this offer at the pumps and on social media in November.

