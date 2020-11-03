J&J Snack Foods Corp. has introduced SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites. Available in three top-selling cheese flavors — Mozzarella, Pepper Jack and Pub Cheese — this microwaveable snack is ready to enjoy in seconds. SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites are packed with seven grams of protein per serving — and baked, not fried. This introduction comes at the perfect time, as SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites offer consumers’ favorite delicious moments of eating soft pretzels and cheese at the ballpark or movie theatres — now enjoyed in the comfort of their own home. SUPERPRETZEL Filled Soft Pretzel Bites are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99.

