Love’s Adds Middle Eastern Food Concept

Love’s Travel Stops is introducing a new food concept to its customers with its first-ever Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill.

The restaurant opened Monday at the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenup, Ill., and offers customers a variety of handmade Middle Eastern food choices.

“Our customers love options, especially when it comes to food, so we’re excited to debut Naf Naf,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of Restaurant Services. “We want to give our customers a variety of fresh, delicious and quick options when it comes to dining, and Naf Naf is the perfect fit.”

Naf Naf offers signature bold flavor options such as pillowy pita, savory chicken shawarma, hummus, crispy falafel and more. Love’s plans to open an additional 10 Naf Naf locations in the next five years.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.