Rutter’s Donates $75,000 to Local Charities

Rutter’s announced that the c-store chain has donated $75,000 to local charities in York, Pa., to benefit the children and youth in the community.

Organizations receiving contributions included: DreamWrights Youth & Family Theatre, Leg Up Farm, Creative York, YMCA of York, York Day Nursery, Belmont Theatre, York Suburban Education Foundation and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

“Our support of local children’s charities is long-running and something our company is always proud to do,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s president and CEO. “During these difficult times, we recognize how important it is to provide these charitable organizations with funding to benefit children’s education in York.”

Rutter’s donated $15,000 to DreamWrights Youth & Family Theatre, a local performing arts theatre, whose mission is to provide hands-on theatre education and arts programming to the community.

“DreamWrights is grateful for the funding from Rutter’s which supports the broad educational components of every aspect of our productions whether we are working in person or on a remote basis,” said Ann Davis, Executive Director.

Leg Up Farm, Creative York, York Day Nursery, YMCA of York, and the Belmonte Theatre all received $10,000 to benefit to their programs that support children and families in the community. Creative York will have 160 scholarships available for children, which will enable them to participate summer camps, as well as art workshops and classes. The Belmont Theatre will use their funds for a new lighting system for their theatre.

“The Belmont Theatre is truly grateful for the continued support from The Rutter’s Companies,” said Lyn Bergdoll, Executive Director at the Belmont Theatre. “Rutter’s makes it possible for us to continue to present state-of-the-art productions for the York Community and all of South-Central PA.”

The York Suburban Education Foundation and the Center for Dairy Excellence each received $5,000 to help support their programs for school-aged children. Both organizations will use their donations to continue providing services and educational programs in local schools.

To date in 2020, Rutter’s has donated nearly $500,000 to charities primarily focused on helping children in their communities. Rutter’s plans to announce several hundred thousand dollars more in donations to local charitable organizations, over the next two months.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the U.S.