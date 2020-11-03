General Mills Convenience is bringing a new sweet and salty snack to convenience stores with the introduction of Muddy Buddies Pretzel Bites: crunchy, poppable, dipped pretzels with a powdered sugar coating. A new twist on the iconic Muddy Buddies family of snacks that include coated crispy corn Chex pieces, the new variation features pretzel bites instead of cereal pieces but with the same powdery finish. Available in a convenient, stand-up, four-ounce resealable pouch, the pretzel bites come in two flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate and Cookies & Cream. The suggested retail price is $3.19.

