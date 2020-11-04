Hangar 54 Pizza exists to fuel adventures with fast, fresh pizza. With its premium ingredients like five-blend cheese and a par-baked crust, the brand is taking customers to new heights of epic-pizza-deliciousness at break-neck speed. It’s the ultimate pizza franchise with cutting-edge equipment (five-minute cook-time), minimal footprint, up to 11% in rewards based on purchases and minimal-contact packaging. Grab-and-go by the slice, full pizzas and take-and-bake. It’s the pizza customers want, when they want it, and how they want it.

PFSbrands

(855) 632-3373

[email protected]

www.pfsbrands.com