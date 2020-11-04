BeatBox Beverages has launched a new flavor, Peach Punch. Inspired by the classic road trip confection, Peach Rings, the newest Party Punch flavor will be the sixth in BeatBox’s lineup of party-ready punches, including Blue Razzberry, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Fresh Watermelon and Tropical Punch. Peach Punch will be released in a 500-milliliter single-serve resealable Tetra Pak, making it easy for consumers to take on the go. Each Party Punch tetra has 11.1% ABV, 130 calories, and eight grams of sugar per 5.6-ounce serving, and is offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99.

