QuickChek Debuts Thanksgiving Sub, Wrap

Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek announced that it will donate 25 cents for every new ‘Thanksgiving Everyday Sub’ and ‘Thanksgiving Everyday Wrap’ it sells from Nov. 2-29 to the Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign, benefiting those in need during the upcoming holidays.

“For us, Thanksgiving is more than a day of thanks, it’s a season of thanks, and especially this year when we wish to help our neighbors in need during these difficult times,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling, whose family-owned company is a recognized innovator in food service that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves.

The new, limited-time-only, QuickChek sandwiches will satisfy holiday comfort food cravings: The Thanksgiving Everyday Sub features no antibiotics ever turkey, stuffing, cranberry relish and mayo on a 6-inch sub roll; the Thanksgiving Everyday Wrap features no antibiotics ever turkey, stuffing, Anytime Spuds, cranberry relish and mayo.

About 54 million Americans are food insecure, which means they don’t know if they have enough to feed themselves and their families, according to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. More than 1.2 million of those in need live in the Garden State including nearly 400,000 children.

QuickChek has raised $761,000 for local food banks during the six years it has been a Check-Out Hunger campaign partner. All of the money raised benefits those in need within the counties in which QuickChek operates store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

The c-store chain also recently raised $93,500 through a Coin Drive to support local community food banks in their efforts to assist those who have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this past summer, a critical time for meal programs for children as schools were out and summer camps did not operate in the same manner as they had in the past.

QuickChek’s support is year-round. Company executives, support center personnel and local store team members volunteer at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Fulfill NJ, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Long Island Cares, Island Harvest and America’s Grow-a-Row.

QuickChek team members recently packed 19,350 meals to aid the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Emergency Box Program, and the company’s senior management team has planted produce at America’s Grow-a-Row in Pittstown, N.J.

The new subs are the latest menu innovation from QuickChek, which lets customers choose their convenience in placing orders and enjoy savings and free items through the QuickChek Rewards mobile app, through Curbside Pickup, delivery service through DoorDash and in-store self-checkout counters; with each providing a safe shopping environment to get you on your way fast.