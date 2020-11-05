CEFCO Announces Store Reopening

This is CEFCO’s second rebuild in 2020 and its fourth location in Paris, Texas.

CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand re-opening of its newest store located at 3905 Bonham Street in Paris, Texas. This is CEFCO’s second rebuild in 2020.

The store offers hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo” self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings, as well as Hunt Brothers Pizza. This is CEFCO’s fourth location in Paris, Texas, and it will be open 24 hours a day. A fifth new location is planned for early 2021.

Conveniently situated on Bonham Street, this location has a square footage of 6,037 square feet on nearly 3.5 acres. It features eight MPDs, which include ethanol-free fuel and four truck diesel lanes.

“We are excited to re-open this larger store that will better serve our loyal customers. We welcome these customers, as well as our many new customers, to come try out CEFCO Kitchen’s food offerings, which include lots of new made-to-order items,” said Dana Crick, Regional Vice President of Operations. “We look forward to serving and partnering with the local community that has helped fuel our growth and commitment to the Paris Market.”

CEFCO operates over 200 locations in six states.