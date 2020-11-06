Love’s Opens New Oregon Travel Stop

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Jefferson County Faith Based Network. The money will be used for its cold weather shelter.

Love’s announced the opening of a new travel stop in Madras, Ore.

Located on U.S. Highway 97, The new store adds 46 jobs and 82 truck parking spaces to Jefferson County.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Oregon and open our sixth location there,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “This location will provide customers a clean and well-stocked and maintained place to stop, before our team members get them back on the road safely and quickly.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 11,000 square feet

Arby’s

82 truck parking spaces

61 car parking spaces

Four RV parking spaces

Six diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Jefferson County Faith Based Network. The money will be used for its cold weather shelter.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 28,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.