TPE Announces New Show Format for 2021

Recently, Tobacco Media Group (TMG) announced plans to move the Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) 2021 from January to May, in order to safely navigate the uncertainty of what the pandemic might still look like a few months from now.

The shift in dates allows more time for precautions to be taken and peace-of-mind to develop, making it a solid approach to ensure TPE’s valuable in-person buying, selling and networking experience.

Because this show is always strategically timed at the beginning of the year, TMG has decided to change the show format, offering a series of virtual educational sessions leading up to the in-person TPE 2021 trade show, scheduled for May 12-14, 2021.

Led by industry experts, the high-quality educational sessions are a valuable resource of the TPE show, offering insight and information about market trends, best practices, and the legislative landscape. TMG is placing an emphasis on engagement with the associations this year, to add their weight and knowledge to the education series.

“TPE 2021 has presented some planning challenges, to say the least,” said Ben Stimpson, Managing Director of Tobacco Media Group. “But our team is hard at work, looking for ways we can increase the show’s value for both attendees and exhibitors. By moving the educational sessions to Q1, we’re still able to help the industry start the year strong, armed with information to grow their businesses. And we’re optimizing everyone’s time spent at TPE 2021 in May by giving people more time on the show floor to buy, sell, and network in person, which is really how business is best conducted. We’re really excited to step up TPE’s collaboration with industry associations, as we know what an incredible resource they are to the industry, and are confident we’ll see increased attendance as well, which means more growth, more profits and more business getting done!”

TMG is pleased to announce a renewal of its partnership with the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO). Longtime supporters of TPE, NATO has hosted networking and educational sessions and booths at previous shows, supporting attendees with information on legislation, improvement of business conditions, and furthering the growth of tobacco’s retail segment.

“NATO and TMG’s relationship is a true industry partnership, with NATO educating and assisting TMG’s retail account base about FDA tobacco regulations, state tobacco legislation and local ordinances, as well as Kretek International’s retail accounts engaging with lawmakers on tobacco-related legislation,” said Says Tom Briant, NATO Executive Director. “Together NATO and TMG provide the information that tobacco retailers need to understand tobacco regulations, and to take action on proposed tobacco legislation in order to protect their businesses.”

TMG is also aligning with new industry associations, including:

The Cigar Association of America (CAA), the national trade organization representing cigar manufacturers, distributors, importers, major suppliers, and other supporting members. They unite their membership with information, tools, and advocacy for entire the cigar industry.

The CBD & Cannabinoid Industry Association (CBDIA), which empowers the professionals in the cannabinoid industry with education, advocacy, and community, sharing data and trends, while protecting its members and promoting common interests and innovations that further the business.

The Brightfield Group, who provides industry expertise and resources to businesses involved in the marketing, purchasing, buying, and selling of CBD and cannabis products.

“If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that flexibility is important, and patience is a virtue,” said Stimpson. “We’re excited to kick off the digital education series at the beginning of 2021 and are really looking forward to seeing everyone in person in May. It’s been a while since we’ve all been together, but the plans are taking shape, and we’re really looking at ways to optimize time, help people connect and increase the overall experience for all who attend, exhibit, or even just walk the show floor. We think this will be the best TPE yet.”

TPE 2021 will be held May 12-14, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More details will be released soon for the virtual educational sessions taking place in early 2021.

Under the banner of Tobacco Media Group (TMG) owned by Kretek International, Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) is the largest B2B tobacco trade show highlighting the full-spectrum of tobacco, vapor, alternatives and general merchandise products available on the ever-evolving market. TPE 2021 is planning to deliver the industry’s most compelling content, products and information.