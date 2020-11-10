Circle K to Add Wild By Nature CBD to Gulf Coast Shelves

California wellness CBD brand’s tincture six-packs will be available to shoppers at more than 150 Circle K stores in Florida, Alabama.

California wellness and CBD brand Wild By Nature announced today its entrance into 150-plus Circle K convenience store locations within Florida and Alabama, with hundreds of more retail outlets on the horizon.

With a focus on the convenience industry market, the company’s botanical-inspired collection of CBD tinctures, vaporizers and CBD-only vaporizer pods will soon hit Circle K shelves. Wild By Nature will offer four CBD six-pack tinctures at Circle K locations with retail pricing ranging from $29.99 to $39.99.

“Wild by Nature’s agreement with Circle K creates a significant amount of momentum for us and our CBD products because it makes our products more accessible to a wider range of customers,” said brand Vice President Todd Corrigan. “We’re excited to see where this agreement takes us, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in other divisions of Circle K in the future.”

The expansive national rollout by Wild By Nature is also an indicator that there is a consumer market hungry for clean CBD products that uphold high quality ingredients, corporate standards and the utmost care in design, packaging and third-party laboratory testing.

“Wild by Nature CBD’s agreement with Circle K Gulf Coast allows us to provide our consumers with the flexibility of taking their daily CBD serving with them at anytime, anywhere,” said Circle-K Category Director Jordan Rizzo. “It also allows our consumer the ability to trial CBD in four different flavors in an easy six-pack quantity.”

Wild By Nature emphasizes that it is exclusively derived from American-grown. Each finished product comes with its own, fully independent lab test results, which are available on the company’s website, WildByNatureCBD.com. The Wild By Nature brand was founded in California, inspired by Californian lifestyle and its innovative natural and diverse landscape. Wild By Nature takes a botanical approach to creating a range of carefully blended flavors like Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Wild Lime & Lemon, and Apple & Mint.