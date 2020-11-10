Cliff’s Local Market Thanks Veterans With Free Pizza, Car Wash

New York-based Cliff’s Local Market is honoring veterans by offering them a free slice of pizza and a free car wash this Veterans Day.

Cliff’s operates five car wash locations in New York, located at Taberg, Commercial Dr., Herkimer, Sauquoit, and the North Utica Clifford Fuel Car Wash.

Cliff’s thanks all veterans for their service.

Locally owned and operated, Cliff’s is a chain of 19 convenience stores located throughout the Central New York Region.

Cliff’s stores offer a wide variety of options with made-to-order fresh food selections, premium brewed coffee, hot pizzas and more. With nearly 60 years in business, the Clifford family has a long history of giving back to communities through supporting several charities, communitywide events and local organizations.