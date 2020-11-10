The Coca-Cola Co. Offers Tools to Help Foodservice Customers Digitize Operations

The company's Usability Testing, for example, acts as a complimentary and remote resource that restaurants and c-stores can use to uncover ways to optimize their websites and apps.

As COVID-19 has reshaped consumer behavior, c-stores have innovated to stay competitive. To help drive traffic and incidence, many outlets have expanded their foodservice offerings. Another trend among convenience retailers is enhancing their digital footprints by creating or updating their websites and mobile apps, as more interactions move from in person to virtual.

The Coca-Cola Co. has rolled out a variety of solutions and tools to help its restaurant customers digitize — many of which can also be leveraged by convenience retailers as they move into similar spaces.

Coca-Cola Digital Marketplace launched this summer, featuring digital solutions to help operators enhance and expand their off-premise and digital order capabilities. Coca-Cola customers receive exclusive discounts to technologies, including Omnivore’s Menu Management System and OneDine’s Off Premise Solutions.

Omnivore’s Menu Management System is a single-source-of-truth software that allows operators to own their digital menu content and control their brand across any digital platform. Enhancing digital ordering and third-party delivery, MMS enables orders from third-party app providers to be injected directly into the Point of Sale (POS), providing operators complete visibility and control over consumers’ digital experiences and access to valuable performance data.

OneDine’s scan-to-order solution allows guests to simply drive up to a parking space and scan the QR code from the standing sign with their mobile device. This launches a mobile-friendly web page for the outlet where the guest can order food and beverages and pay from their phone, and have the food and drinks delivered right to their car.

Coca-Cola is also offering Usability Testing as a complimentary and remote resource for operators to uncover ways to optimize their websites and apps. A panel of users tests the app or website, and Coca-Cola delivers video and audio recordings of feedback as well as a robust findings report.

