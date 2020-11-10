TravelCenters of America Opens New TA Express in Carthage, Texas

More truck parking, 16 fuel lanes, showers and laundry just a few features at third of four Gateway Group conversions in Lone Star State.

TravelCenters of America Inc. has opened a new TA Express in Carthage, Texas, a franchise operated by Brian Hatchett. The site, formerly Gateway Travel Plaza, is located on Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 59.

“We’ve spent many years working hard to build a network of businesses that our customers can trust and rely on,” said Hatchett. “It’s been a pleasure being a franchisee of TravelCenters of America and we look forward to continuing our growth with the company.”

The new Carthage site features five diesel fueling positions with RFID and DEF on all lanes, 16 Exxon gasoline fueling lanes, Transflo scanning, as well as 50 truck parking and 100 auto parking spaces. Personal amenities include four private showers, laundry facilities, travel store and gaming room.

Dining options include Denny’s and an on-site deli.

This is the third travel center The Gateway Group has converted to a TA Express in 2020. The team opened a TA Express in Kilgore, Texas in January and another in Nacogdoches, Texas in June. They plan to continue their growth with the company and open a TA travel center in Fairfield, Texas next year.

“With the highest concentration of truck traffic in the nation, we’re pleased to bring more travel centers to the state of Texas,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “The Gateway Team has a strong, established reputation with professional drivers and we’re proud they chose to align with us as we continue growing our footprint through franchising.”

TravelCenters operates nationwide under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network. The opening of TA Express Carthage brings the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 271 in 44 states and Canada.