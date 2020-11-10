Wawa and Philadelphia Eagles Extend Partnership Through 2024

Wawa Inc. and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles recently announced a new multi-year agreement, continuing Wawa’s status as the “Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles” for five more seasons.

As part of the deal, Wawa and the Eagles will team up on season-long promotions to bring unique experiences to fans, including special Eagles wrap on Wawa hoagies during football season.

“Philly will always be our hometown, and we are deeply committed to serving communities in and around the city,” said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO of Wawa. “We have always felt a special connection with the Philadelphia Eagles since we not only share many of the same fans, but share cultures based on teamwork and delighting our customers We have a passion for our teams, our city and hoagies, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles and to support our hometown team for several years to come.”

Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy Catherine Carlson praised Wawa’s commitment to serving its customers, saying it is as much a part of the region’s tradition and history as Eagles football.

“Whether it’s the superior customer service, the warm welcome you get upon walking into your local Wawa or the iconic Junior, Shorti and Classic hoagies, Wawa is dedicated to caring for and fueling our community,” added Carlson. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Wawa and are grateful for their support of the Eagles Autism Challenge over the past three years.”

The Eagles and Wawa will celebrate fans all season long by offering special promotions, including opportunities to win Eagles tickets, autographed merchandise and unique experiences. Wawa hoagies will be wrapped in special Eagles-themed hoagie wrap in all Philadelphia market stores each season.

“Wawa is committed to supporting the events and institutions that play a leading role or have a significant impact in the region,” said Gheysens. “And while we are proud to support our team on the field, we are also passionate about supporting our hometown team off the field as we work together to enrich our community together.”

For the past three years, said Gheysens, Wawa has been a proud partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge by sponsoring the Junior (10-mile), Shorti (30-mile) and Classic (50-mile) bike rides with funds raised benefitting research and support for families impacted by autism.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.