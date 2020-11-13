Couche-Tard, Mac’s Convenience Stores Acquire Seven Indiana-Based Pride C-Stores

All of the stores operate under the 'Pride' brand and are located within 25 miles of the Columbia City, Ind., headquarters.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. subsidiary Mac’s Convenience Stores has acquired Columbia City, Ind. Pride C-Stores Inc.’s seven convenience stores.

Pride C-Stores Inc., which began as Parish Oil Co. acquired its first convenience store in 1977. In 1983, the company began a bulk fuels operation, serving local residential, agricultural and industrial customers. Then, in 1988, the bulk fuels business was sold so that the company could devote its time and resources on the development of its convenience store chain. All of the stores operate under the ‘Pride’ brand and are located within 25 miles of the Columbia City, Ind., headquarters, in and around the Fort Wayne metropolitan area.

The stores are located in Auburn, Churubusco, Columbia City, Fort Wayne, Kendallville, Merriam and Warsaw, Ind. All of the locations sell CITGO-branded fuel. The average parcel size is approximately 1.2 acres, while the average building size is approximately 3,000 square feet. Two of the sites have car wash facilities.

“We worked very hard to build a ‘best of class’ chain of convenience stores in northeastern Indiana, and we have been proud to serve our customers in these markets,” said Richard “Rusty” Parish, president of Pride C-Stores Inc. “We ultimately concluded for a number of reasons that it was the right time to sell. Although we faced some headwinds in getting this done, especially in the face of COVID-19, we were able to achieve our objectives, due in large part to the assistance we received from our team of financial advisors at NRC Realty & Capital Advisors.”