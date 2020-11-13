GetGo Utilizes Cooler Screens Technology

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based GetGo Cafe + Market has implemented Cooler Screens technology in four of its Pennsylvania stores, with a fifth location planned in December.

Cooler Screens brings the power of digital to the cooler aisle, replacing glass cooler doors with new digital smart screens that seamlessly integrate into the existing retail environment. With a focus on attracting and engaging with in-store shoppers, Cooler Screens has built the world’s first and largest in-store digital merchandising and media platform for physical retail.

“Innovation has always been at the forefront of our strategy at GetGo,” said Rug Phatak, GetGo spokesperson. “We are thrilled to be the first convenience store to partner with Cooler Screens to enhance and modernize the in-store shopping experience for our guests while creating dynamic merchandising opportunities.”

Incorporating the allure of online shopping into brick-and-mortar retail, Cooler Screens modernizes the in-person shopping experience. In locations with Cooler Screens technology, guests can easily and instantly access the most relevant product information to help inform their purchase decision.

“Since our company’s inception we’ve been committed to learning, innovating and developing our platform to ensure we are effectively winning with consumers, brands and retailers,” said Cooler Screens CEO and Co-Founder Arsen Avakian. “These partnerships provide not only capabilities and confidence throughout the ecosystem but also immediate access to massive consumer audiences and a new digital media marketplace for top consumer brands.”

Cooler Screens technology is being piloted in three Pittsburgh-area locations and in one Erie, Pa., GetGo. Another will be added in Ravenna, Ohio, next month.

GetGo evolves the traditional convenience store experience, delivering a cafe and market that features a wide-ranging menu of high-quality fresh food and meal solutions, and quality customer service in an inviting in-store setting. GetGo operates more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.