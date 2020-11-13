How Two C-Store Chains Doubled Hot-to-Go Sales

In January 2020, two well-known convenience chains, each with over 300 stores, launched major new foodservice programs. They saw the opportunity to increase profit by offering the hot food their core customers wanted most throughout the day for lunch, dinner, and anytime meals: fried chicken strips, nuggets, and wings. However, preserving the taste and crispy texture of these foods while on display was a significant challenge, particularly over long periods of time.

When the heat and moisture of hot, fried foods collect in a package, they threaten the crispy texture and, ultimately, the food’s taste. Tests on non-vented containers, and rigid plastic with only a few vents, led to soggy, unsatisfying texture and taste. Fiber and foam clamshell options allowed too much heat to escape, which dried out and cooled the food. Beyond high-quality food and attractive displays, these chains needed a packaging solution to keep their food looking and tasting great.

The answer was a unique, patented line of containers that kept the food hot, crisp, and flavorful for up to three hours in a hot display case and 30 minutes in transit: Crisp Food Technologies® containers by Anchor Packaging. After testing and validating these containers’ performance in store tests, both chains launched the new program to all of their respective locations. Performance gains at the two chains were comparable and averaged 240% year over year growth, with more increases still being realized today.

Anchor Packaging designed Crisp Food Technologies containers to protect the temperature, texture, and taste of hot, crisp food. The patented convection cross-flow design relieves moisture and condensation while maintaining food temperature. Through-the-closure ventilation and raised airflow channels in the bottom of the container, combine with venting in the lid to ensure foods remain crisp and tasty. This unique combination protects food quality longer than other packaging options. Food stays hot, crispy, and full of flavor for grab and go from heating units as well as 30-minute delivery or curbside pick-up. Customers get a satisfying meal, which in turn creates repeat purchases and positive social media recommendations.

An appealing display of ready meals also provides quick service and convenience for the customer. Clear, anti-fog lids keep food visible. The fresh, appetizing appearance drives impulse sales and reduces food waste.

Industry and packaging experts have recognized the superior performance of Crisp Food Technologies containers. In 2019 these products won Best New Product awards by Convenience Store Products and Convenience Store News (CSNews). The line won the prestigious 2020 AmeriStar Packaging Award, and the new 6″ x3″ Fry Baby™ container is the CSNews 2020 winner for Best Overall Innovation. Today over 21,000 restaurants, supermarkets, and other foodservice locations use Crisp Food Technologies containers to deliver great-tasting chicken strips, nuggets, wings, and more.

Increased foodservice sales begin with offering the products your customers desire most and providing them with the taste and experience they expect. If concerns regarding temperature retention, sogginess, or quality preservation have kept you from offering the most popular breaded or fried foods, Crisp Food Technologies is the answer. Prove it to yourself with free samples from Anchor.