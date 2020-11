Johnsonville has launched two new handheld sandwiches specifically for the convenience store market. The new sandwich varieties — Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage and a Beef Hot Dog — offer a quick, delicious option for those seeking something more substantial on the go. Each portable sandwich is packaged in a sealed, microwavable film and features a high-quality, Johnsonville link enrobed in golden-brown bread.

