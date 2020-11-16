Love’s Makes $1.7 Million United Way Donation

Love’s Travel Stops contributed a record $1.7 million for the United Way of Central Oklahoma through its annual campaign. Since 1999, Love’s has donated more than $7.5 million to the organization.

“The United Way campaign is one of our favorite campaigns each year because we are able to give back to our hometown,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “This year, the organization needed our help more than ever because of the impact COVID-19 has had on so many people, and our corporate employees stepped up in a big way.”

For this year’s campaign, money was raised for the United Way of Central Oklahoma by Love’s corporate employees who pledged funds and participated in virtual auctions and raffles. Love’s also matched employee contributions five to one. Other components contributing to the total included vendor donations and donations earlier this year to the Urban League of Oklahoma City, among others.

“We are so grateful for Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores’ generosity and commitment to our community,” said Debby Hampton, president and CEO of United Way of Central Oklahoma. “Their corporate leadership and employees come together each year to rally around our partner agencies and their contributions ensure that central Oklahomans have access to critical health and human services. They truly are heroes for United Way.”

In 2019, more than 50,000 residents received shelter, food and/or material goods through the United Way of Central Oklahoma. All donations raised during Love’s campaign will go to the United Way of Central Oklahoma’s 56 partner agencies to help address issues ranging from homelessness to food insecurity and crisis intervention.

Love’s co-founder Judy Love served as co-chair of the United Way of Central Oklahoma’s annual citywide campaign, along with former Oklahoma Attorney Gen. Mike Turpen.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 530 locations in 41 states.