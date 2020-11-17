Chevron Encourages Retailers to Implement Chip-Card and Mobile-App Technology

The company is offering marketers and retailers up to $10,000 for each Chevron and Texaco station that has implemented the technology.

San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced an incentive program, offering marketers and retailers $2,000-$10,000 for each Chevron and Texaco station that has implemented chip-card and mobile-app technology.

Improving on the consumer experience through standardization helps to strengthen brand value, the company said.

Through the new program, marketers and retailers with stations that implement this technology by March 31, 2021, will qualify for a tiered-volume incentive based on each station’s annual mogas and diesel volumes. No separate agreement will be required, Chevron will automatically process the payments after the marketers and retailers implement the technology.

“Chevron is dedicated to taking care of people on the go and proactively addressing their needs in the retail of the future,” said Harry Hazen, senior manager, Americas Marketing. “The announcements today underpin that commitment — delivering a premium consumer experience at Chevron- and Texaco-branded locations by enabling competitive offerings with consistency, speed and consumer value.”

Chevron is also offering retailers and marketers a managed upgrade program to help them implement the technology by the April 2021 fraud-liability-shift deadline for chip-card transactions at the pump. Stations will upgrade to the current version of point-of-sale software to process chip-card and mobile-app transactions at the pump and remove older versions that lack functionality.

“The retail experience consumers expect begins and ends with solid retail IT,” said Rod Tos, Chevron manager of Experience, Design, Development and Support. “When I think of retail of the future, it’s not only about taking care of consumers by giving them what they ask for, it’s also about offering people on-the-go quality fuels in a welcoming, friendly and hassle-free environment. This new technology is helping us get there.”