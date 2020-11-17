Pet CBD Product Line

PlusCBD maker CV Sciences has now launched PlusCBD Pet, a full line of hemp extracts formulated exclusively for dogs and cats. Made with the same trusted hemp extracts used in CV Sciences’ best-selling CBD products, PlusCBD Pet is available in 250- and 500-milligram formats with pet friendly flavors — including beef, chicken, peanut butter and salmon, as well as unflavored. PlusCBD Pet will be sold across the company’s natural and online retail channels, with plans to expand into the pet specialty channel and food, drug and mass retail channel.

CV Sciences

www.CVSciences.com