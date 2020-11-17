Smoker Friendly Expanding Solari CBD Offerings

Smoker Friendly will begin carrying the full line of Solari Hemp CBD products in all of its 160 stores in the U.S., the companies announced this week. The decision is based on the successful results over the past year that Smoker Friendly has experienced with the Solari brand, and the increased demand for quality CBD products around the world.

“We are thrilled with our partnership with Smoker Friendly and excited to work together to grow sales of Solari within all the (Smoker Friendly) stores around the U.S.,” said Solari co-founder Jake Salazar. “Solari countertop displays are prominently located in all the (Smoker Friendly) stores, sales numbers are increasing, and there has been great response to our affordable pricing levels and commitment to quality CBD. We look forward to 2021 and beyond with Smoker Friendly.”

Founded in 2018, Solari has farmed, developed and delivered high quality hemp-derived CBD products, to retailers around North America. The company prides itself on offering quality products at affordable price points to the mainstream consumer. One example, the Solari “CBD Six Pack,” is unique in the CBD space and ideal for convenience store merchandising.

Tim Greene, category director for Smoker Friendly, explained that the chain continues to see double-digit growth of Solari’s CBD products in its stores. “There is a high demand for quality CBD products at affordable prices and Solari’s convenience store packaging and pricing continue to gain popularity among our customers,” said Greene.