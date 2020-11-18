GetGo to Debut Proprietary, Universal EV Charging Stations

The c-store chain plans to make electric vehicle charging stations accessible in all markets across its five-state footprint by 2025.

GetGo Cafe + Market has launched a multi-faceted electric vehicle (EV) charging station expansion strategy, beginning with the opening of the retailer’s first Tesla Supercharger Station at a GetGo in Washington, Pa.

In addition to working with Tesla on additional Supercharger Stations in the near future, GetGo is in the process of launching its own proprietary, universal charging stations over the next 12 months. The combined efforts will enable GetGo to provide all guests with charging station access, regardless of the type of electric vehicle driven.

GetGo offers Compressed Natural Gas fuel at various locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio and has plans to make electric vehicle charging stations accessible in all markets across its five-state footprint by 2025.

“At GetGo, we are in the mobility business. It’s exciting to begin to build the next generation of energy services for our customers,” said GetGo President Polly Flinn. “We are thrilled to get started by partnering with a global leader like Tesla and are looking forward to opening our own GetGo universal chargers at several sites in the next 6-12 months.”

While the pandemic has impacted sales of all cars, including electric vehicles, alternative energy authority CleanTechnica estimates that more than 87,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. between January and June 2020. As these sales continue, the need for consumer access to charging stations only increases.

GetGo evolves the traditional convenience store experience, delivering a cafe and market that features a wide ranging menu of high-quality fresh food and meal solutions, quality customer service in an inviting in-store setting and a commitment to high quality traditional and alternative fueling solutions that keeps people on the move no matter how they travel. GetGo operates 263 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.