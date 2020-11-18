Mars Wrigley is introducing new innovations across its brand portfolio, which bring exciting, relevant products to surprise and delight consumers as well as meet their changing needs for the category. New Skittles Gummies are an exciting pop-able gummy candy sure to satisfy cravings with a burst of fruit flavor. Available in the Original Five Fruity Flavors and Wild Berry varieties, Skittles Gummies offer the same intense fruit flavors you know and love in a delicious innovative gummy form. Skittles Gummies will be available at retailers nationwide Spring 2021 in peg bags and sharing-size stand-up pouches.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com