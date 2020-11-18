Parker’s Continues Expansion in South Carolina

The new Parker’s Kitchen offers award-winning, fresh, Southern-style food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as Fresh Blend Smoothies, iced coffee and indoor dining.

Charleston, S.C.-based Parker’s, CStore Decisions’ 2020 Chain of the Year, has opened a new Parker’s Kitchen location in North Charleston, S.C.

“We’re delighted to expand our presence in the Palmetto State with our newest Parker’s Kitchen in the metro Charleston area, which offers award-winning food, exceptional customer service and the cleanest restrooms in the industry,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We selected this site because of its strategic location off of the main County Road and the opportunity it presented to expand to meet the needs of the North Charleston community.”

Conveniently located off of Ashley Phosphate Road between I-26, the Charleston International Airport and Festival Centre, the new Parker’s Kitchen offers award-winning, fresh, Southern-style food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as Fresh Blend Smoothies, iced coffee and indoor dining.

The new Parker’s Kitchen offers a full menu of fresh, made-from-scratch Southern food, including the world-famous Chicken Tender Sandwich, biscuits and gravy, Southern-style breakfast biscuits, fresh Chicken Tenders and extra cheesy egg casserole. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

Additional highlights include freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice. The new Parker’s Kitchen also features a range of convenience items and fuel options, including marine fuel.

Part of the company’s larger regional expansion, this is the eighth Parker’s Kitchen to open in the metro Charleston area, with additional stores in Charleston, Summerville, Monck’s Corner and Goose Creek, S.C. The company plans to open more stores throughout Charleston in 2021 and beyond.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s is one of America’s most respected convenience store brands and is known for having the cleanest stores in the industry. Parker’s serves award-winning Southern-inspired food, offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program and gives back to every community where it does business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.