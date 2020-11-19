RaceTrac Extends Service Agreement With McLane

McLane helps RaceTrac support its inside sales goals by leveraging its purchasing power, geographic distribution and product assortment, allowing RaceTrac to offer competitive pricing across all of its stores.

McLane Co. announced that it has renewed its multi-year service agreement with Atlanta-based RaceTrac Petroleum.

McLane and RaceTrac’s relationship dates back to 1996, and McLane’s distribution services encompass all convenience store categories, including tobacco, grocery, candy, snacks and store supplies.

“McLane has been a valuable partner of RaceTrac and plays an integral role in keeping our stores supplied with the products our guests know and love,” said Natalie Morhous, president of Racetrac. “We are looking forward to our continued partnership.”

McLane’s senior vice president of sales, Vito Maurici, agrees.

“RaceTrac is a best-in-class retailer, and McLane is proud to support their growth and expansion initiatives,” he said. “We anticipate continued success for both parties moving forward.”

RaceTrac is a privately held, family-owned corporation that operates more than 550 stores in six states. RaceTrac maintains its focus on growth, expecting approximately 10% year over year growth in store count as well as continuing a remodel program for a significant portion of their locations.

RaceTrac is also expanding its portfolio to travel centers to better serve the professional driver and stores with an expanding diesel offering for small to mid-size fleet drivers.

Foodservice remains a key component of RaceTrac’s growth strategy by offering programs that resonate with its guests while expanding inside sales. McLane helps RaceTrac support these goals by leveraging its purchasing power, geographic distribution and product assortment, allowing RaceTrac to offer competitive pricing across all of its stores.

“McLane helps ensure that we are able to grow and succeed. The reliability of their deliveries, both in completeness and accuracy, is essential for our stores to remain stocked and able to meet the needs of our guests,” said Jason Phillips, director of procurement at RaceTrac.

Under the renewed agreement, RaceTrac will continue to pull from seven of McLane’s 24 grocery distribution centers to provide excellent service to all of its locations. RaceTrac will also continue to utilize a number of McLane’s innovative solutions and value-adds, such as Virtual Trade Show (VTS), an internet-based trade show that offers new products and promotions from suppliers, and McLane Link, an online portal that allows retailers to access key information like order activity and metric data from their computer or tablet.

McLane Co. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the U.S., providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets.

The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc and employs 24,000 teammates.