Love’s Unveils Free Drink Club

Four-wheel customers can score credits for free drinks by scanning a barcode on their Love’s Connect app.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is giving four-wheel customers free drinks year-round through the new Love’s Free Drink Club. Using the Love’s Connect app, customers will get every 10th drink for free.

“We’re excited to launch Love’s Free Drink Club to recognize our growing number of loyal four-wheel customers,” said Francie Koop, manager of customer strategy for Love’s. “We offer professional truck drivers deals through My Love Rewards so we want to do something for our four-wheel customers to show our appreciation.”

On the Love’s Connect app, customers can click “scan to earn drink rewards” to view their mobile barcode. Each time a customer scans their barcode with the purchase of a fountain drink, fresh coffee, tea or ICEE drink, they get closer to earning a free drink. Unlike many other drink clubs, the free drink redemption will never expire.

