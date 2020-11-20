Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Godfather’s Pizza has the perfect kick start for anyone with a craving for spicy. The pizza brand’s Large Angry Pepperoni Pizza begins with its spicy taco sauce, followed by pepperoni, jalapeños and mozzarella. Each pizza is served with a red pepper flakes packet. Customers decide how much heat they want to add. According to Kalsec Consumer Trends, 90% of consumers enjoy hot/spicy foods, and 43% of consumers choose hot/spicy options when dining out at restaurants. This new, first-quarter offering is available at participating Godfather’s Pizza Express locations during January, February and March.

