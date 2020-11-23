7-Eleven Opens New Evolution Store in Dallas

The second in Dallas and the fifth in the country, the 7-Eleven Evolution Store features Laredo Taco Co., self-serve novelty beverages on tap, fresh baked goods, mobile checkout technology and more.

7-Eleven announced the opening of the newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store, the second in Dallas and the fifth in the country.

Building on the success of its first Evolution Store located at Sylvan | Thirty in Dallas, the northeast Dallas, Lake Highlands location will have many of the same features that will draw customers from across Dallas-Fort Worth. Number one on the list is a Laredo Taco Co. quick-serve restaurant, along with self-serve, bean-to-cup coffee and espresso with touch-screen ordering, cookies and croissants baked in store daily, a wide selection of organic, natural and better-for-you items, an extensive wine selection and more.

Located at 9750 Walnut Hill Lane at the corner of Audelia Road, the newest 7-Eleven store is an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations in a revolutionary store format. 7-Eleven opened three of these new concept stores earlier this year in New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Diego. More Evolution Stores are anticipated to open in 2021.

Lake Highlands native, mixed-media painter and artist Mariell Guzman helped create a unique brand personality for the store and the neighborhood. Two larger-than-life murals were painted by Guzman both inside the store and on the north side of the store, visible from Walnut Hill and suitable for selfies and social media posts. Guzman’s Mexican heritage influences her art — the use of bright, rich colors and whimsical, fun designs reflect the energy of the neighborhood.

“We have learned a lot since we opened our first Evolution Store in early 2019, most importantly, that convenience shoppers love the concept and its unique product mix,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. “The Sylvan | Thirty store wildly exceeded our expectations, with sales three times what we originally projected. We’ve learned what resonates with customers and already incorporated our learnings into new and existing 7-Eleven stores across the system.”

The Lake Highlands store will have just the second Laredo Taco Co. restaurant in Dallas. 7-Eleven acquired the authentic Mexican concept along with Stripes convenience stores in South Texas as part of the 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

Laredo Taco Co. restaurants are famous in South Texas for their handmade tortillas made from scratch in stores every day, as well as their popular salsa bar with on-site, daily prepared salsas, guacamole and pico de gallo. Tacos, bowls and plate meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Tex-Mex restaurants, such as barbacoa, carne asada, picadillo, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with hand-cracked eggs.

Some of the other innovative platforms customers will see at the newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store include:

Expanded self-serve hot beverage bar, with bean-to-cup coffee and espresso, brewed after being ordered from a touch screen

Customizable, self-serve novelty beverages on tap such as nitro cold brew, premium teas, aguas frescas, frozen coffee Slurpee Nitro drinks, blended smoothies with real fruit and flavored sparkling water

An expanded selection of (award-winning) domestic and international wines, allowing customers to obtain their favorites right around the corner

Walk-in beer cooler with curated selection of craft and local beers, popular imports and top-selling big brand beer

Cookies, croissants and more baked in store daily

Digital initiatives that enhance the shopping experience. Mobile checkout technology allows customers to skip the checkout line and pay for their (non-age-restricted) purchases on their smartphones. And the 7NOW delivery app allows customers to have their favorite items like fresh food, beverages, snacks, groceries, and household products delivered straight to their door or available for pickup by ordering and paying ahead of time.

“7-Eleven continues to push boundaries and try new solutions to answer customers’ needs,” Tanco said. “We have been ahead of the game with digital technology, specifically with contactless payments, home delivery and loyalty programs. That has proven particularly important now as we continue to navigate the pandemic. The shopping experience will never stop evolving, and we are laser-focused on our bright future serving customers.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.