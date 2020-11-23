VERC Promotes One of Its Own to Run Car Washes

VERC Enterprises, c-store operator with locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, has promoted Nick Vercollone of Pembroke to the position of director of car wash operations.

In this capacity, Nick Vercollone will oversee the operations of the company’s eight car washes, including three “tunnel” locations and the in-bay automatic washes in the other locations. His position includes supervising the individual managers at each location as well as overseeing the maintenance as well as how the car washes connect with the communities they serve.

In Marshfield, for example, Vercollone oversaw two recent community promotions, one which raised $7,500 for the Marshfield Boys and Girls Club and another which raised $1,400 for the Friends of the Marshfield Animal Shelter.

“There’s a great deal that the car washes can do for the community,” Vercollone said, adding, “We want to expand the community connection for all of our car washes.”

Vercollone has been with VERC Enterprises for three years, although he admits that he has unofficially been a part of the family-owned business for much longer, spending time at the car washes as a child.

Vercollone studied business management and entrepreneurship at Suffolk University.

“We are pleased to promote Nick to this important role within our company,” said Jim Fitzgerald, VERC president. “Nick brings experience and enthusiasm to this role and has done a great job integrating our car washes with the communities through interesting and innovative promotions.”